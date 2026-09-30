My recent piece about Nikole Hannah-Jones’ capricious placement of her daughter in an terrible Brooklyn elementary school led to a realization: I’ve been working on a book review with a similar theme, the disasters that left-extremists visit upon the children. The book. is Dangerous, Dirty, Violent and Young by Zayd Ayers Dohrn. I’ll have some comments at the end about liberalism—that is, intellectual freedom—and education, and the differences between the Old Left and the current Wokesters, but here’s the review:

Zayd Ayers Dohrn offers an allegory early in his earnest and painful account of his parents’ days in the Weather Underground, Dangerous, Dirty, Violent and Young. The family has gone off to live in a West Coast commune. There is a young willow tree near their cabin. Zayd’s mother, the infamous Bernardine Dohrn, wants to transplant the tree to provide more shade for the porch. She mobilizes a family work crew. “It was no use arguing.” Zayd writes. “We all knew that once my mother decided on a course of action, she would be stubborn to the point of unreason, that defying her or debating her was impractical, if not insane.”

But the job proves difficult. The “sapling” has an intricate network of roots; it takes three days to hack through it. The tree seems dead, like a “collapsed umbrella” when it is transplanted…but it blooms again the following Spring. Ahhh! The joys of radical action! Zayd locates two messages embedded in the allegory. It is “a monument to my mother’s indomitable will…the tree, like the rest of us, had no choice but to bend, to grow the way she wanted and to manifest the future she saw.”

And also this: “The system couldn’t be reformed from within; it was too rotten, too corrupt. It had to be torn out by its roots, reimagined and fundamentally remade. Revolutionary change was the only way, and it would have to start with us.”

He’s talking about America, from his parents’ point of view. Too rotten, too corrupt. Which seems a bit much, but they were members of the Weather Underground, the radical group at the turn of the 1970s whose goal was nothing less than overthrowing the U.S. government. Their causes were righteous: The war in Vietnam was a moral disaster. The legacy of slavery was a suppurating wound. Those were things worth fighting against…and a fair number of us—though not nearly the majority we imagined—protested them peacefully. But the Weather Underground went berserk with self-regard and violence. The roots of their extremism is a mystery that could use some unraveling these days, especially given the recent tolerant slouch of the Democratic Party toward a dilettante group of “socialist” extremists—who also seem to believe that the system “needs to be torn out by its roots.” The Democratic Socialists of America haven’t gone to violence yet—one hopes they never will—but they tarnish the liberal tradition and empower the Trumpist movement. They certainly have less cause to be angry than we did in the 1960s.

It didn’t seem implausible to be radical back then. Political thrill-seeking was the easiest available antidote for the buffered middle-class suburban childhoods in “tacky-tacky” houses most of us were lucky to enjoy. We became addicted to self-important shambolic melodrama. We could pretend to be “outlaws” like Butch Cassidy and Sundance. We could cavort like a perverse proletariat in our jeans and tie-dye, shed our bras and other constraints, love who we wanted to, wear our hair long like the Italian Renaissance Jesus. We could sport berets like Che and black leather mini-skirts. I say “we,” but it was only a sliver of middle- and upper-class children (and I was very much on the periphery of it). Our delusions were arrogant and foolish: those “tacky-tacky” houses, and the shopping malls that came with them, represented a historic triumph for the American working class.

One of the frustrations of “Dirty, Dangerous, Violent and Young”—the title comes from a Jefferson Airplane lyric— is its inability to explain fully how all that freedom, prosperity and righteous anger could become twisted into cult violence. How did such good intentions get so crazy in the midst of coddled bourgeois luxury?

Bernardine Dohrn (born Ohrnstein) was at the heart of it. She grew up in the suburbs of Milwaukee. Her parents retired to Sun City, Florida, where her mom offered FBI agents chocolate-chip cookies when they came calling. Bernardine was an avatar, smart and mouthy, tough and sexy—a natural leader. Her partner, Bill Ayres, came from an upper middle class family in the Chicago suburbs. He, clearly, was second in command when it came to Revolutionary Family Activities. They were members of Students for a Democratic Society, a leftist group founded in 1960. But SDS wasn’t radical enough for Dohrn and Ayres. They split off into an “Action Faction”—the left’s most essential talent is for subdivision—and decided to “bring the war home,” in concert with the Black Panthers and other “revolutionaries.” Bernardine doesn’t quite cop to it in her interviews with her son—but she implies complicity in numerous acts of violence, including the bombing of the US Capitol and, much later, the Brinks truck robbery in Rockland County, New York, which left three police officers dead. The family spent 11 years on the run before turning themselves in, though the charges against them were dropped. Bernadine’s outlaw apogee was a moment on the FBI’s ten most wanted list.

Zayd struggles with all this, giving his parents every benefit of every doubt. But they still seem pompous and ridiculous, broken at some deep and fundamental place. “We had unwittingly reproduced conditions that all hermetically sealed cults use: isolation, sleep-deprivation, demanding arbitrary acts of loyalty to the group, even sexual initiation as bonding,” explains Weatherman Mark Rudd, the leader of the 1968 Columbia University strike that was a memorable, pointless exemplar of the 1960s student protests.

Eventually the war in Vietnam ended; the radical “movement” collapsed with the blunt force trauma of a billy club. The baby boomers grew up. Families were raised. Bill and Bernardine were attentive parents. They went on educational family vacations, visiting sites of American depredation and radical resistance—Wounded Knee and Harper’s Ferry. On one camping trip, they cased the Alderson Federal Prison in West Virginia where the Weathermen were hoping to jailbreak Assata Shakur, one of their black revolutionary friends.

This is the stuff of dark comedy. But I’m not laughing. There is tragic loss involved. Their children are dragged along traumatically through the underground. Chesa Boudin—a future District Attorney in San Francisco, impeached for his ideology and ineffectiveness—is raised with the Dohrn children; he is portrayed here as an utterly traumatized child. The blindness of the parents, the inability to place simple human kindness toward their children above their ideology, is mind-boggling, especially given the sort of people they actually were—beneath the showbiz violence. Bernardine and Bill and their comrades are not simply puerile villains. When they shed their revolutionary pretense, most went on to do good works—on their terms, of course. Kathy Boudin, who spent 23 years in prison for her role in the Brinks robbery, taught and counseled the single moms imprisoned with her; she was described as saintly by her fellow inmates. She died in 2022. Bill Ayers ran a pre-school and got a PhD in early education. Bernardine worked in a legal aid clinic. Bernadine and Boudin were entranced by motherhood and family. They both married, which seemed a sellout act in 1970. In the end, their consciences, if not clear, are meliorated. This is true among other Weather veterans I’ve known. They served penance, self-imposed. They were too strong for cynicism.

Which brings me back to that willow tree. There is another lesson to be learned: the customs of human society, embedded over generations, have deep roots and tend to endure. It isn’t easy to rip them up. It is hard to sustain fanaticism, which is a good thing, because fanaticism impedes progress.

The secret of progress is conservative. Changes can be made, but, absent a crisis, they come gradually. We have had several slow-motion revolutions since the 1970s—in civil rights, women’s rights, gay rights. Taken together, they may be the greatest advance toward equality in human history. Today, a greater percentage of black women graduate from college than white men; they have become the sinews of government. We are a technicolor society now, no longer just black and white, and we are much better for that. These are dramatic changes, more profound, but not quite so electric as those the Weather Underground wanted—and the lessons of their failures are particularly relevant now that a new generation of leftists, vanity-hatched from academia, seek to remake the world anew, with far less cause.

Share

On The Other Hand…

I had several friends when I left the suburban cocoon, friends in college and after, who were red-diaper babies; that is, their parents were actual communists. I envied them. Their homes were sanctuaries of civility and culture; their parents were smart and funny and caring. There were books everywhere. There was music—classical and folk. There was art. There were hand-woven rugs. There were Mel Brooks records. In each of these cases, the radical parents had made extraordinary efforts to educate their children; they doted on their kids, read to them, took them traveling (much as Bill Ayres and Bernadine Dohrn did when they weren’t blowing things up). A cosmopolitan thirst for knowledge and culture was essential to being “of the left.”

I have friends who went to The Little Red School House and Elizabeth Irwin High School in Greenwich Village, which were run by fellow travelers of the CPUSA. In that same spirit, I sent my oldest son to a communist summer camp, Kinderland, because he had serious vision problems and the Kinderland staff was notoriously thoughtful and kind toward their campers—to this day, my son can sing the left-songs of the Spanish Civil War …in Yiddish. The communists were criminal thugs when they tried to run countries; they were great at summer camps.

It was curiosity about the cultural plenitude of the Old Left that led me to write my first book, a biography of Woody Guthrie—and it was the research for that book that moved me sharply toward the center, away from the Communists who nurtured and patronized Woody. He moved to New York City and became part of a fellow-traveling folk group called The Almanac Singers; he repaid their debt of patronage by writing a talking blues celebrating the Hitler-Stalin Pact.

This was the maddening juxtaposition: the creative empathy of the intellectual left; the homicidal disgrace of the ideological left. I grew up thinking that it was people on the right who did violence to knowledge; they tanked integration by sending their kids off to “Christian Academies” where nonsense like “intelligent design” replaced the teaching of actual science. Nowadays, “critical race theory” has joined “intelligent design” as a charlatan creed that cripples the minds of children. As I spent more time around schools—decades searching for good ones—I realized I was being too simplistic when I used creedal faith as a measure: Inner-city parochial schools brought light to poor children. The Jesuits were as intellectually rigorous as any secularists, more than most. There was one variable that transcended religion: love and respect for the students.

Which makes the current willingness of the academic left to toss education—real, free-thinking education—onto to the ash heap of ideological natter all the more infuriating. It is based in anger, of course—legitimate anger about racism, but also illiberal anger toward the history’s most successful experiment in common, cosmopolitan humanity. The hatred of America, the adoption of the simplistic colonialist/oppressor, white/black model, the subsequent policing of language and the redaction of western heritage, created a wasteland for our children in poor urban areas; it made the left—formerly the great proponent (and very much the romantic product) of western values—into a hive of illiberal ignorance, a bastion of race-based bigotry. It made groups like the Democratic Socialists the dull intellectual equivalent of the Proud Boys. They would destroy American freedom in order to sterilize it.

There is a bright line. Intellectual freedom must rule. Curiosity must be empowered. Vehement acceptance of the equality of all humans—but not the equity of results—must rule. I think of the old lefties I’ve known; I forgave their myopia long ago because they were so lovable. Their love of knowledge and beauty and fairness was never abandoned, even when their faith in a defective ideology became apparent and had to be abandoned. They produced a fabulous group of children, my friends.

In loving memory of Harold Leventhal, Marjorie Mazia and Fred Hellerman

In loving memory of Joseph and Ruth Solman.

In loving memory of Howard and Millie Selsam.