Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Majik's avatar
Majik
Sep 30Edited

I re-upped my paid subscription just so I could tell you how excellent is this post today, Joe.

Too bad that you’re speaking into the hurricane that’s most likely coming for this country that we both love and, in fact, is already here.

Thank you nonetheless.

Peace, Brother.

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Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.
Sep 30

I'm a huge admirer of Joe Klein and share his politics—the same moderate liberalism, which I am convinced is the central ethnic of the American people, which neither party at the moment seems able to address.

But there is usually one caveat, and in this case, it is Vietnam, and a single word or concept that the baby boomers-my generation-continues to apply to it. A political disaster? Absolutely. A military debacle? For sure. Either William Westmoreland or George McClellan was the worst commander in chief in American military history. It was poorly strategised, poorly garrisoned -it should never have been fought with draftees - poorly communicated, and so on. It was, in the street language a clusterfuck.

But was it immoral? Aye, there's the rub. No, it was not. It was not possible to write that in 1970 or 1975, but it was by 1978. Lost in all the protest language of the sixties and seventies was the blunt fact that the war was caused by a Communist invasion of an unwilling people—think about the Boat People if you have any doubt. The worst and best that can be said of the United States is that it was an exercise in naivete.

The one area in which the Soviet Union excelled throughout its miserable existence was disinformation, and Vietnam was its major success. It used the Vietnam War as a means to disinform in a major way, to convince a nation - or at least the intellectual elites of the nation - possessed of exceptionally good will, that it was some sort of immoral beast.

By 1978, it was apparent that the protesters, the intellectuals, everyone in good faith in the protest . . . had been played. The pretexts were just that. The purpose was invasion the whole time and imposition of a Communist regime on an unwilling people (think of the Boat People again). As of the date of this writing, there has never been a free election in Vietnam.

Obvious enough to anyone who reexamined the issue, and a few did. I chose 1978 because it was the year of a famous ad, placed by agonized, good-faith liberals, such as Joan Baez, to the new Vietnam government to make good on the promises it made to the world. But my generation doesn't want to take a hard look anymore. For many, the antiwar campaign was the high moral point of their lives, as fictitious as it was in reality. To this day, they regard the effect of the US in the world, in reality the only idealistic nation in the world, as somehow suspect - in Iraq, in Afghanistan, lately in Iran. It's a perversion of reality induced by moral vanity that continues to hamstring American foreign policy.

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