Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Michael Kupperburg's avatar
Michael Kupperburg
6h

People are tiring of him, it will only get worse, for him. A denouement of being laughed off the stage.

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William Markham's avatar
William Markham
5h

I have given up hope for the Democratic Party. It is a lost cause. No matter. I will vote for Democrats during the midterms solely so that they can impose checks and balances on the current Administration, which has gone both rogue and berserk.

But the country badly needs entirely new political formations, and no mistake.

As a dual citizen of the US and Canada, I have found myself caught between my two countries, both of which I dearly love and admire for different reasons, since they really are distinct places. Until now, people like me did not have to choose one or the other. Canada even changed its law on citizenship to permit dual citizenship for people like me (born in the US to Canadian parents).

This much I know. Canadians will never, ever agree voluntarily to become American. Do Americans envision defeating Canada in a real war and then occupying the country indefinitely? To what end?

Why this imperial mania to seize lands and provoke confrontations every which way? During his first term, Mr. Trump eschewed war and foreign entanglements. That was perhaps the only thing that I liked about him at the time.

Far too few Americans have spoken up for Canadians. The two peoples are neighbors who previously shared many things in common, including the longest undefended border in the world. Shrugging off this Administration's attacks on Canada doesn't cut it at this point, nor does treating them as a mere talking point against high prices caused by senseless tariffs.

Just yesterday, Vice-President Vance “joked” about making Canada another State in the US. We have heard this before from President Chaos himself, Kristi Noem the puppy-killer, and now Mr. Vance, the seller of his own soul.

What do these people believe they will accomplish by deeply offending and threatening all Canadians while subjecting all of North America to the dumbest, most unnecessary trade war ever conceived? Do many Americans really think this is sound or justified?

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