Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Lucian K. Truscott IV's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV
Jul 7

I would say perfect, but it's been so long I've seen anything perfect, I forgot how to spell it.

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MarkS's avatar
MarkS
Jul 7Edited

"It is humility, respect for traditional liberal values—free enterprise, the rule of law, the physical vulnerability of women. (You can’t rape them or play on their teams.)"

Joe, you do understand that EVERY Democrat in Congress currently co-sponsors a bill to allow any male claiming a female "gender identity" free and unfettered access not only to women's teams, but also women's locker rooms, women's showers, any women-only space, place, event, competition, dating app, whatever.

You know all that, right?

Any male who is challenged in a female space need only say "I'm trans". This is already the law in most blue states, and that's how those laws have worked in practice. Many such incidents (including by registered sex offfenders) have already happened. And this also applies to prisons: convicted male rapists of women get transferred to women's prisons upon uttering the magic phrase "I'm trans". No sex-trait-modification drugs or surgeries are needed, just the utterance of the the magic phrase. And some of these male prisoners have gone on to rape women in the women's prison. This is what "trans rights" means in actual practice.

ALL Democrats in Congress support this, ALL Democrat governors support it, and at least 99% of Democrat state legislators support it.

And this is not new. Famed "moderate" Joe Biden called for the passage of this bill in every one of his four state-of-the-union addresses.

All of which means that I, a registered Democrat for over 50 years, now vote straight Republican, and will continue to do so until either I die, or the Democrats regain sanity. The former is much more likely to happen sooner than the latter.

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