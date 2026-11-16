It has become obvious that the black community is the sane center of the Democratic Party. Two other things are true, too:

white liberals (a) do not understand and (b) condescend to black people. radical black academics use white liberal guilt to promote divisive and ineffective racialist policies like DEI.

The election of 2026 should end all that. The results should penetrate even the thickest of knee-jerk skulls: Identity politics are no longer necessary. Programs like DEI and affirmative action and women’s and trans-rights are a vestigial anchor on the party that can be discarded now. This should be cause for celebration. The South—the locus for previously, and appropriately, punitive measures like the Voting Rights Act—has rejoined the nation. As Charles Lane writes in the Washington Post:

Twenty-two Black candidates in that region for the House have won so far, with another likely to win in Louisiana’s December runoff. That’s 23 — and if two candidates in North Carolina win their so-far uncalled races, the total number will be unchanged. Five of the nine declared winners in North Carolina are Black.

And the Wall Street Journal agrees:

Last week’s election shattered myriad myths, not least that America is “structurally” racist. Minority candidates across the country won races up and down the ballot…Minority turnout has since increased in many states and even sometimes surpassed that of whites. Meantime, more minorities are winning election in states with white majorities. Several states last week elected their first black governors, including Georgia (Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms), Florida (Republican Byron Donalds), Nevada (Democrat Aaron Ford) and Wisconsin (Democrat David Crowley).

Mississippi elected a black Senator. Texas elected a Latina Governor. Georgia elected a black woman governor. There will be 167 women in the House of Representatives, a record (and they will include two Admirals cashiered by Hegseth—watch out, Pete!). There will be 60 members of the black caucus, down from 63, but they will include the next Speaker of the House, Hakeem Jeffries.

Oh, the ethnic bean-counters will ply their atavistic trade. But it’s a meaningless game now: the 60 members of the Black Caucus represent 13.79% of the House; blacks represent about 13.5% of the country. Blacks have shown themselves to be talented political players; their precise numbers in Congress—or anywhere—will wobble up and down, but they should no longer be a matter of public concern. There will be other identitarian foot-draggers. The academic left will continue to have subtle influence, but it will be anachronistic—if facile: Racism will continue to exist, a slowly diminishing force. But it will no longer be “structural”—that is, built into the system. The Voting Rights Act’s drawing of majority-minority districts is no longer necessary. Scott Colom’s supporters were 51% white…in Mississippi. Black poverty will continue to exist, too, a consequence of splintered families with out-of-wedlock children (the same is true of the white underclass).

But it can, and should, be argued that in 2026 we turned a crucial corner in the racial psychology of American politics. We are now, clearly, headed toward a multiracial society where ethnicity continues to have a significant cultural role, but no longer decides your fate—and certainly not your political limits (although we still await the inevitability of a woman or Jewish or Asian president).

There is a Republican corollary as well. You can’t vamp on Latinos and expect to win elections. Nativism has passed its sell-by date.

These changes will require some new thinking. Racism has been the Maypole of American politics; everything twists around it. But the 2026 election has produced a new bipartisan consensus: corruption is the new racism. The flagrant thievery of Donald Trump has enlightened the country to a range of excesses. some inherent in capitalism, that need to be reformed. This is an area where common ground can be found in the Democratic Party—and among Republican populists as well. There is too much economic concentration. The tax code should treat financial profits that same way it treats the wages of muscle-labor. Already, several of the smartest policy minds in the Democratic Party, radical moderates like Gina Raimondo and Rahm Emanuel, have proposed an economic agenda that can bring the party and the nation together.

As Frank Bruni points out in the Times, the Democratic winners have been marked by humility (except for the left). This is fabulous and unusual. The Dems are into reform not revolution. Their agenda should be clear: ban stock-trading by elected officials, get rid of most of Trump’s tariffs, restore Trump’s Medicaid and Obamacare cuts, pass the bipartisan immigration law that Trump says he wants, investigate—prosecute but don’t persecute—the Trump corruption and corporate concentration, reform the tax code…and, in structural terms, give serious thought to Jon Ossoff’s idea of a new consitutional amendment to overturn Citizens Union.

The American public has done its political class a favor: it has detoxified racism as an electoral force. There is space now to exhale—and think about the new opportunities that are before us. Trump’s corruption has led us to a new era of economic reform, should we choose to take it. I suspect that after all the noise of the past decade, we may stumble toward a better day.

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