Take a deep breath. We are four weeks from Election Day. I don’t think I’ve ever seen as much “wave” hype about a midterm election and I’ve been watching these things for 50 years. I’ve seen a “thumping” and a “shellacking” and assorted other wipeouts. But the political news—and the quiet chatter—has never seemed so one sided, from both parties, as it does right now. The buzz: private polling is as bad for the GOP as the NYTimes/Siena has been; the bottom has dropped out for Republicans across the country in the past two weeks. Lindsey Graham’s sister is in trouble in South Carolina. Talarico’s lead in Texas has gone from minimal to just beyond the margin of error. Kansas may elect a Dem for the first time since the invention of radio, or thereabouts. Susan Collins’ death-grip on Maine is weakening. The Republicans have declared “no mas” and are pulling money out of Georgia and North Carolina.

Is this actually happening? I am a perpetual skeptic about these wave things. The Dems could still lose such Senate redoubts as Minnesota, New Hampshire—and Michigan, where the extremist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is testing the pliability of moderate Democrats. But election night might well be a Democratic win, of some proportion. And if it is, a question must be asked: Could Donald Trump still shoot a man dead on Fifth Avenue and keep his core supporters? Maybe he could in Laramie, but how about Cincinnati—where Sherrod Brown, dismissed as toast in 2024, has a small but steady lead in the U.S. Senate race.

It is hard—no, it’s impossible—to remember a President who has done more to hurt his own party than Donald Trump. Not even Hillary’s Health Care Plan came close in 1994. Not even George W. Bush’s Iraq war in 2006. Trump has done two things Americans just don’t like: he’s gone into yet another unnecessary war in the Middle East and he has raised gas prices—well, lots of prices. When was the last time you bought a lamb chop? And home heating bills are about to spike 30% in the north country. Yes, the border has been closed (although Biden kind of belatedly did that); crime is dropping, but crime has only been a national plague in the New York Post, where some immigrant does something awful almost every day. Those two Trump big winning issues are abstractions to most people; the $4.24 per gallon at my local filling station is about as concrete as you can get. People are having second thoughts about immigration, too: the Mexican with the battered pickup truck across the street wasn’t such a bad guy. And he worked hard.

But none of those are Trump’s really big problem. It’s this: he’s just not fun anymore. He certainly used to be. He was a one-man revolution against the conventional wisdom in political rhetoric. He was refreshingly dreadful when Americans only thought we’d gone off the deep end, when Kamala was minding her pronouns and supporting sex change operations for prisoners, paid for by us. Now Trump is using our money for political ads celebrating…himself. His God Made Trump ad is one of the most nauseating spots in the history of political advertising. How awful was it? Well, Trump has just done something he never does: he’s backed down, saying that you and I won’t have to pay $4.24 at the pump and pay for ads celebrating this mortal dunce. But the government won’t be reimbursed for the ads, either.

You watch him on TV now and wince. He’s just a Ball of Confusion: Zohran Mamdani is a bro, Xi is a bro, Putin is a bro; Ken Paxton is a “pain in the ass.” I just watched Trump go on and on—from the White House lawn—about his botched Reflecting Pool gambit; the specs for his new ballroom put the Acropolis to shame. He has turned the Oval Office into a Vegas Quicky Marriage parlor. Indeed, as often as not, the Oval is used for financial nuptials celebrating his family and friends’ crypto and extraction windfalls. The Trump Family’s $1.4 billion in crypto takings is an outrage that even the most credulous of WWE fans can comprehend. I’m waiting for him to install a plastic water slide in the passage between the West Wing and the Residence. His taste is that bad. A fair amount of this finds its way onto Brett Baier’s news most nights.

And he’s making Biden-like mistakes. Not that he really meant that nuking Los Angeles and San Diego would be ok—he didn’t, really. He was just furiously exaggerating the stakes of his war against Iran. There has never been anything close to a nuclear threat. The Supreme Leader issued a fatwa against nukes. The Iranians lie about almost everything, but fatwas are serious business. Just ask Salman Rushdie. At its most serious, in the very early 2000s’ Iran’s quest for nukes was for a deterrent, something to prevent the Israelis from doing what the Israelis did last winter.

But that is the way it is with Trump now. He never was very clever when it came to words. He was occasionally outrageous in an insult comedian sort of way. Now he’s floating whoppers. He pretends his Arc de Trump is going to be an anti-drone facility. Do people still believe him? Will they come out and vote for Republicans not named Trump? Not when the candidates seem synthetic gas bags, as most of his wannabes want to be. I can’t bring myself to watch his Fox sycophants, but I would suspect, if polled, a majority of the American people would want to cream Jesse Waters in the face with a pie. And Greg Gutfeld remains the world’s angriest gerbil.

The Foxies have had a fabulous run, empowered by politically correct Democrats. I don’t think the Dems have gotten smart enough to abandon their belief in maiming unhappy children who somehow think the other sex is going to be a walk in the park. They still believe in racial and gender quotas. Most of them still think there simply Must be a woman or a black on the ticket in 2028 (Regardless of their competence: I’d take Barack Obama on any ticket, any time. I’d like to hear the 2028 Dem nominee promise to appoint Obama to the Supreme Court.)

But Trump has been dumber than the Dems. He insists on pushing issues he doesn’t really understand, like wars and tariffs. It may be that Trump has refuted Mencken: perhaps you can go broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people.

At the very least, you can lose an election.

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