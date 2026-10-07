Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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QSAT's avatar
QSAT
Oct 7

Thank you for stating the obvious, finally. Trump is dumb. Not just dumb, criminally stupid. And his stupidity has cost millions of Americans too much money (and in some cases, has cost them their lives). Some of the damage can be reversed - I’m sure the gold that he added to the oval office can be removed, and I suspect a lot of donors would be willing to help pay for it. Maybe we can save the Kennedy Center, although I’m skeptical - or, Collins-speak, concerned. But the damage to Democracy will require more than a mere Congressional majority to correct.

Our “checks and balances” system, at its core, is an honors system. It might not survive a president who has no honor. Saving it will require some very creative politicians. Is that an oxymoron?

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RPM's avatar
RPM
Oct 7

I think you meant Greg Gutfeld and even if he looks like a gerbil it's a little mean to point that out.

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