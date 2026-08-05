Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Al Gordon's avatar
Al Gordon
2d

To borrow from Ray Donovan, where do I go to get my label back? I am a Liberal, a reform Liberal, and have been forever. I trace my serious political involvement back to 1968, long before may of today's lefties were born. I think I am entitled to be considered "progressive" within the historical meaning of the term. The Bernie wing Democrats and wanna be socialists are no more entitled to the "progressive" label than the SDS activists were back in 1968. The term for them back then was "radical" and it should be so for the far left today.

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1 reply by Joe Klein
Fran Bertonaschi's avatar
Fran Bertonaschi
1d

The problem with "socialism" that these folks seem to forget - or ignore - is that it has failed miserably everywhere that it has actually been implemented. China is a world economic power after moving to capitalism. That is not to say that capitalism is without problems, but it works better than anything else that has been attempted.

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