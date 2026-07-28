Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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QSAT's avatar
QSAT
5d

Vance is so hard to understand because he doesn’t understand himself. He is adept at facile explanations that sound plausible but really are intended to obfuscate the truth, and in writing them, he starts to believe his own BS.

You attempt to distinguish Vance from some other potential candidates by describing the others as aligned with “Silicon Valley technocrats,” but Vance is the worst example of that type. He was invented by Peter Thiel, who enticed him into the world of venture capital (and big bucks - not the football kind), and he remains Thiel’s puppet. Apparently, Vance is smart enough to think for himself, but does he?

Vance claims to be a Christian, but he doesn’t understand the concept of the parable - a story told to illustrate a point. Vance didn’t “make up a story” about Haitians in Springfield, he tried to convince the world it was true. Now those real people are on the verge of deportation because Trump believed him. (The only thing Trump is “best” at is gullibility.) One thing Trump and Vance have in common: inability to learn from their mistakes and admit they were wrong. Vance still owes the city of Springfield an apology, but they will never get it.

It doesn’t matter what Vance says about anything, because he will say anything if he thinks it will gain him an advantage. Let’s hope the electorate is less gullible than Trump.

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2 replies by Joe Klein and others
Robert Litan's avatar
Robert Litan
5d

Yep. Vance is not a contradiction, but someone who will say anything to get ahead, and even that doesn't seem to be working

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