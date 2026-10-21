I’ve never been so concerned about what is going to happen the day after an election. If Trump loses, chaos. If Trump wins, or doesn’t lose too badly, chaos too—as he ambles triumphantly toward the completion of his medieval ransack of the global economy.

Trump’s recent behavior has been a fever chart of mental dissolution. The man says something crazy every day, but that’s sort of the least of it. His intentions are worse than his pronouncements. He is intending to overturn the most enlightened world order ever known. He is intending to have a meeting—a second Yalta—in which he divvies up the world with Putin and Xi. He is intending to trash capitalism for mercantilism—a system of commerce run by huge semi-state actors like the British East India Company or the Chinese Communist Party. The American equivalent will be the Trump Family and Friends. It is no longer relevant if you run a proper country—like, say, Canada. Democracy, the rule of law are ghosts in the wind. The only relevant parameters are: who has what, who wants what and who gets more. This may be the natural, feudal order of the human beast; the last 300 years may just have been an exception.

Trump’s corruption—now the number one issue in the 2026 election, according a plethora of polls—is obvious to even his silliest and most naive supporters. He doesn't bother to hide his intentions. His betrayal of Ukraine is blatant and disgusting. He has abandoned Zelensky so he can make money with the Russians. It fits neatly into his transactional world: We get Venezuela; Russia gets Ukraine. China gets…well, whatever it wants so long as it stays over there, on the other side of the world. The currency for these transactions is energy, especially oil. The ducks have now been aligned; most of the deals are made and ready for grifting. Senator Jon Ossoff, who is quietly becoming a paragon of American clarity, has laid it out:

Sen. Jon Ossoff is alleging that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are negotiating with Putin to sell Russian oil fields, refineries, and gas stations to partners who have financially backed the Trump family.

The buyers Ossoff names include a UAE official who reportedly put $500 million into a Trump-linked crypto venture and two Syrian brothers financing a Kushner resort project in Albania. Ossoff is also pointing to a separate $1.6 billion U.S. commitment tied to Trump family mining interests in Kazakhstan. [hat tip: David Dunn.]

That is the macro scenario. But Trump has an election—a difficult election—to navigate. Actually, the results may not matter. If he loses, he can ignore the returns and keep pressing his mercantilist case, closing his deals; or he can challenge the returns…and keep pressing his mercantilist case. Is there an institution or a coalition that can move fast enough to stop him? November and December may be filled with lawsuits that will, in sum, question who controls the House and Senate. Trump thrives on that sort of paralysis. He can provide a showbiz smokescreen: the Democrats cheated, Ossoff uses makeup, Ilhan Omar married her brother, there are too many teams in the college football playoffs, or too few. Anything to divert the public away from the heist. He could even pretend it hasn’t happened. He can “accept” the results of the election, continue to diddle with his Washington monuments and allow Kushner and Witkoff to do their business. The grift goes on.

And he gets away with it. There is only one possible impediment: If Congressional Republicans—and maybe even JD Vance, who is well-positioned to inherit the wind—decide to say: Nope. (Although Vance, poor lad, has denied the existence. of Trump family corruption.) The suckers in the Republican ranks of Congress are beginning to realize that they’ve been had. But what can they do? Commerce moves more quickly than Congress. The hedge-funders, casino bankers, AI domineers and oil-pullers will get their shares. But the Republican Party, howling into Fox microphones about sex change operations and the secularization of Christmas, will be left a ruin. They may still have North Dakota and Louisiana; Tommy Tuberville may be forever. But they will have lost everything else. The Tucker Carlsons and Steve Bannons will try to pick up the pieces, blaming the Jews—Kushner and Witkoff are, well, you know—and the undeserving poor are always there for the pillage; they may even build a new even more ignorant populist movement, but that movement will be alien to the world’s most cosmopolitan country. What we rebuild of America will take time, and fiscal discipline and a return of actual citizenship. It will no longer be sufficient to call yourself an American Patriot if you favor cage matches on the White House lawn.

Is there no hope? I refuse to side with the hopeless. But hope requires balls. It requires the Republicans—especially those on the Supreme Court—to stand up for democracy. It requires John Thune, and whatever species follows the ever-unctuous Mike Johnson, to join the Democrats and hold actual hearings on the corruption, with actual consequences. It will certainly require the Democrats to stand up for….something. Amend that: something the public actually wants.

This will be a different world after November 3. Donald Trump will still believe it’s his plaything. But now that the sheep have been fleeced, now that our best friends have been turned against us, now that our enemies can move with impunity in Europe and Taiwan, will there still be time, and means, to strip this charlatan of all he has taken from us? Perhaps not his gilt—although his obscene defacement of the Oval Office will be easy to rectify—but when will we be able to restore the studied, skeptical credence required of a democracy?

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