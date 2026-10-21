Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Bruce Brittain's avatar
Bruce Brittain
6d

Far too many Americans simply don't have the media literacy, civic knowledge, curiousity, political understanding of a democracy or historical knowledge of failed democracies to support a democratic republic. They seem to feel fine with the current state of affairs. I, for one, don't think America will survive the toxic stew of the grifters, the billionaires, the magnificently incompetent, the tech bros, the malinformation industry and the ignorant voters who blindly support the destruction.

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Bowman Cutter's avatar
Bowman Cutter
5d

Joe is exactly right.

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