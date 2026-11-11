Hat Tip Elisa New…For my friends who saw too much and live with the memories::
If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood
Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs
Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud
Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues—
My friend, you would not tell with such high zest
To children ardent for some desperate glory
The old Lie: Dolce et decorum est
Pro patria mori
—Wilfred Owen, “Dulce et Decorum Est” (1920)
I am reminded of the 60's-era bumper sticker: "What if they had a war, and nobody came?"