Hat Tip Elisa New…For my friends who saw too much and live with the memories::

If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood

Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs

Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud

Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues—

My friend, you would not tell with such high zest

To children ardent for some desperate glory

The old Lie: Dolce et decorum est

Pro patria mori

—Wilfred Owen, “Dulce et Decorum Est” (1920)