Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Litan's avatar
Robert Litan
Jul 13

Yes on Rahm never being president (though he should be), yes he should run. On Graham, it's beyond difficult to get over the sycophancy and enabling of Trump and Trumpism, when he knew it was wrong, but opted as so many other Rs have, to put aside their moral revulsion, in favor of keeping their jobs. Very difficult to get over that.

Reply
Share
John T. Christie's avatar
John T. Christie
Jul 13

Joe -- I've been saying for months now that Rahm is the best person for the job. (Been saying it to my wife, son, a few others, so not having a big effect!). I agree with those that say he's not electable (Jewish, funny name, combative personality, although he's much improved on that account.) He's liberal; not doctrinaire. Is there anyone more prepared for the job, given his CV. That's not a question. If voters would listen to him and not judge the book my its cover, they would see what you and I see. -- John Christie. Ps. I bet this great work you are doing has killed the golf game!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Klein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture