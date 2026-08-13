Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Ronda Ross's avatar
Ronda Ross
2dEdited

A Blue Wave without the Presidency is of limited use, and will not change the largest resettling of Americans in US history, since the Dustbowl. Americans, with a choice, increasingly refuse to dwell under Blue Rule. Walk a dog in many upscale Texas and FL neighborhoods and one is nearly as likely to encounter as many Blue state refugees, as people born in the state. In the Midwest boring, rural IN is gaining population, while neighboring IL, Michigan and Minn will be lucky not to lose a House seat, each. Beautiful Colorado, who has slowly and steadily gained population for decades, is suddenly in the top 5 US states, per capita, losing residents.

It explains the perpetual "the sky is falling" attitude of Dems. Nearly 75% of the way thru his terms, Trump will likely end with 2 years of perpetual Impeachment. For all practical purposes, with the exception of Iran, his reign is over. At age 80, he is not Obama, likely to influence Reps for decades more.

That is not news to Dems. They know redistricting, limits on Sect 2 of the Voting Right Act and 2030 Reapportionment will combine to make elections post 2030, far more difficult for Dems, if not next to impossible to hold the House. The WH becomes more difficult, as well.

Hence the imperative to stack SCOTUS, add 2 new states and for Kamala Harris to dangle the impossibility of ending the the Electoral College, now. Dems may have an age issue, but they have a far larger policy problem. The math is the math. Trump is temporary. The unpopularity of Dem polices is not, nor will that end with Trump's Presidency. On the contrary, Trump's unpopularity and blunders have been a gift to Dems, who still refuse to moderate a single policy, but have instead moved Left.

The young moderates listed above are moderates in name only, whether they sing America the Beautiful, or not. No one has pushed back against Dem leadership cheering a the packing of SCOTUS, adding Blue States or the end of the Electoral College. It would be political suicide to do so, so Dems do not. Loathing Trump has prevented Dems from considering life after him, but that is coming, sooner rather than later.

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Christy Saling's avatar
Christy Saling
2d

Much here that's worth thinking about. However, in Ayanna Presley's defense, she did not shave off her hair; it fell out as a result of her having alopecia, an auto-immune disease. (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/rep-ayanna-pressley-shares-her-story-of-living-with-alopecia)

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