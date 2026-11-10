Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Curtis Chase's avatar
Curtis Chase
6h

Before he slithers away, I want an answer from the MAGA heads: what did you mean by Great??? Feared? Loathed?? Just Rich? It does not appear to have been admired. It does not even appear to have been respected. There was certainly much about the Left's that irritating and worth an eye roll or two, but the fear and resentment was always way out of proportion. In this, the movement's dying embers, I still search for an answer.

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Majik's avatar
Majik
8h

Joe, you already know that the long knives are being sharpened and the tumbril wheels are turning, don’t you?

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