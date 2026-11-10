Am I the only one who was kind of amazed by the interview Donald Trump gave to 60 Minutes—good job, Ross Douthat, by the way—over the weekend? He was not his usual insane self. In fact, listen to Trump on his immigration overkill:

But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that-- that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally. Now, there is a large part of the country that think that they should be put out. And there's a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay if they're good people working in a landscaping company, or workin' in a hotel, or doing something, right? And in some cases, paying taxes. And there's a large group of people who think that they should be allowed to stay.

What ever happened to all those rapists and killers? They were his political calling card, from the moment he came down the escalator. What ever happened to all those pet-eating Haitians in Ohio? This was a—well—spayed version of Trump. I’d never seen him like this before. He was unreasonable about himself, as always, claiming the results would have been different if he’d been on the ballot. But he was reasonable about the effects of the Iran war and gas prices on the electorate. He was even reasonable about the chances of Iran ever getting a nuclear weapon:

Ross Douthat: So you’re not gonna escalate the war now that the midterms are over President Donald Trump: Well, I’m not looking to. I don’t think there’s any reason to. I don’t think there’s any reason to. Look-- Ross Douthat: They still have nuclear material-- President Donald Trump: They have-- Ross Douthat: Right? President Donald Trump: They have nothing. It’s buried under thousands of tons of rock.

That was done in the summer of 2025. Then why go to war again in 2026? Never mind.

And he refused to slag the Democrats, said he could work with them. Where have all the commies gone?

Now, I don’t think it’s likely that defeat—total, mortifying, historic clobberation—has made him a different man…but he did seem a different sort of politician, dodging and weaving through the rubble. He did what good politicians do, sending mixed signals, conciliation (the CBS interview) and confrontation (Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff). Where the wheel stops? The twirl, the weave is never-ending.

I could argue that if Trump had always behaved in an occasionally normal way, he might have had a successful presidency, instead of the most embarrassing in American history. His positions on immigration, crime, identity politics, government overregulation and a few others were justifiably popular with the public; his bully-ragging of our NATO allies resulted in their spending more on defense, a good thing. It is good to see Europe armed and united against Russia. But there was all that other mean and crazy stuff. There was the flagrant corruption. The incompetence, especially in matters of life and death. There was the bromance of evil with Putin. There was the silliness about green energy, especially windmills. There was the disgraceful language, the crapola appointments to important positions. The defiance of Congress and the Rule of Law. I could go on…

And in the end, there was Trump, standing in the way of Trump, vindictive about his perceived enemies. Unlike other Presidents I’ve known, from both parties, who were nice guys—George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden—he was, at bottom, a terrible human being. He sealed the deal at the end of the interview when Douthat, a God-fearing conservative, put him at the gates of heaven using language that must have meant something to much of the MAGA crowd. All Trump had to do, Douthat posited, is tell Saint Peter that he loves his enemies. Trump knows he can say that, mouth the words, and be done with it. But…Comey, Mueller, Tish James, all those defiant generals…he just can’t do it.

Ross Douthat: Is the answer no then? President Donald Trump: The answer is no. I want to be honest, no. I think it would-- Ross Douthat: Before the judgment throne of God? President Donald Trump: Before the judgment. No, I think they were very bad people and-- I dislike, I can use the word hate, I do hate some of my enemies. I think they’re-- they’ve been terrible. Look what they’ve put me through, the weaponization. I got indicted-- Ross Douthat: You have fought-- Mr.-- President Donald Trump: --I got impeached-- Ross Douthat: --President-- Mr. President. You have had the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my entire lifetime, and you are telling me you couldn’t find it in your heart to forgive some of your enemies? After all that’s been given to you? President Donald Trump: I mean, it’s such an easy answer. All I have to do is say, “Yes, I can.” Ross Douthat: I-- I, again, I don’t think it’s an easy answer-- President Donald Trump: Honestly, Ross, can I-- can I be honest-- Ross Douthat: --that’s why I asked it. Yes. President Donald Trump: I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will.

One must admire and be astonished by his candor, the fleeting integrity of the debased. And so, we can’t really rely on this chancer. He has said so himself, before the “judgment throne of good”—nice, Ross. Nailed him and…He really doesn’t believe in good and evil, doesn’t believe in anything but himself—and that overweening self=regard can be weaponized—a favorite word of his—against us any time. Maybe tomorrow. We don’t know a sliver of anything about Donald Trump, but we know all about him, from his own mouth, now.

The other part of the equation is more complicated: What should the Democrats do now? My answer: Act the opposite from Trump. Don’t be vindictive. Excise the word “impeachment”—from your lexicon. I hate to say it, but another of my least favorite politicians, Bernie Sanders, put it in words:

“We cannot spend all of our time investigating Trump,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to stand up for working-class families, make a real difference in their lives.”

Of course, Democrats can’t do all the things Bernie wants, and shouldn’t even try. They should investigate the corruption, and the foolishness imposed across the government by fools like Robert Kennedy Jr. and Jared Kushner. They should also avoid the looming, silly leadership fights against Chuck Schumer and Hakim Jeffries now being proposed by the left. I mean, what is it about winning that so distresses Libs? Why not act on the bipartisan agenda staring you in the face? Get some stuff done. Take Trump at his word: pass immigration reform. Restore the Medicaid and ACA cuts—that won’t help you with the public much; it’s marginal, but humane—clear off all the tariffs that you can—that will help, especially on lower prices—ban stock trading by politicians, become fanatics—as Al Gore was—when it comes to real government reform, fund the U.S. military, stand with Ukraine, fiercely; Putin will fold.

Above all, don’t yell, don’t get all bug-eyed about oligarchs. Don’t curse. Stop taking “moral” stands on mirages. Care more about poor kids than you do about teachers without accountability.

Get things done. Get things done, even if some of the credit goes to Trump. I can live with a One Big Beautiful Immigration Bill if it finally confers citizenship on those who have been our hard-working neighbors for so long. Campaign as James Talarico did in Texas, with big signs that say Love Your Neighbor. If there is a heaven, that should get you past the gate. If you’re not sure about heaven. pour yourself a stiff drink and hang in there. You will have earned it.

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