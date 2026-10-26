Alex Sanders, who left us last week in his sleep, was a friend of mine, but more than that—he was a politician who represented everything we seem to have lost as a country. He was gracious, brilliant, hilarious, tolerant, gentle. He was the greatest story teller I ever met. The novelist Pat Conroy once said to me, “It’s like going on the campaign trail with Mark Twain.”

And it was. I wrote a piece about Alex for The New Yorker in 2002, which I immodestly suggest that you read. It’s really good. Mostly because it was impossible to write a bad piece about Alex Sanders. He was running for United States Senate from South Carolina, a Democrat in a hopeless task, having the time of his life. Let me quote from it at length. Here is Alex, in full flight, on the worst thing a politician has to do:

”Do you want to know what I do all day?” asked Alex Sanders, who is the Democratic candidate seeking to replace Strom Thurmond as United States senator from South Carolina this year. “I sit at a desk with a telephone. A woman named Ashley Newton sits across from me with pieces of paper called focus sheets and a stopwatch. She hands me a focus sheet, which has the name and phone number and some vital information about a potential contributor. I call the number. She starts the stopwatch. I have six minutes to make the sale. I’m supposed to make ten calls per hour. So I start out like this: ‘Hello, my name is Alex Sanders, and I’m running for the United States Senate. Have you ever heard of me in your whole entire life?’ Then I chat with him for a moment about life at his horse farm, or whatever. I tell him that I know about the horse farm because I have this focus sheet with all his information. And then I say, ‘I’m not calling to ask for your vote. It’d be a waste of time to make a phone call for a single vote. My purpose is far more humiliating. It’s the chemotherapy of a political campaign. It’s painful.’ He paused. “ ’Wouldja give me some money?’ … “If they say yes,” Sanders went on, “I tell them, ‘I have two more questions, and these are far more humiliating than the last. First, I am so sor-ry to have to ask, but . . . When you gonna send the money? Can you send it today?’ And then I say, ‘Now, this last question is so embarrassing that I can’t hardly even bring myself to say it, but . . . How much?’ And before they can think about it I jump in and say, ‘How ‘bout a thousand bucks?’ ” Sanders, who was wearing the straightest political uniform imaginable—blue blazer, gray slacks, white shirt, striped tie—leaned back in his chair and laughed devilishly. “That’s a good trick, jumping in like that. They usually say, ‘Well . . . O.K. I’ll give a thousand.’ ”

Alex was the hub of a memorable triad of low country hilarity. The other two were Conroy, who said he got half his stories from Alex; and my friend, the late political cartoonist Doug Marlette, who told me that my life would be tragically incomplete if I didn’t meet Sanders, who was then President of the College of Charleston.

So I did. And for those who ask, is it possible to actually befriend a politician, I will say yes, but only under extraordinary circumstances. And for those, poor souls, who insist that all politicians are corrupt, I will say no they’re not. Alex Sanders was not. He was a balm. We were friends for the next 25 years after I wrote the piece. He and his wife Zoe would spend time—three weeks, usually—each summer on Cape Cod, where we live. We would see each other in Charleston, where he lived; and in Boston, where he was an occasional visiting fellow, as I was, at the Kennedy School at Harvard.

There are several things I didn’t mention in the piece I wrote—which, again, you might consider reaading in its entirety. One was that Alex was an occasional interlocutor of William F. Buckley’s on the TV show, Firing Line. Another was that Alex was in the Baseball Hall of Fame as the author of an essay that analyzed an earlier law journal tract called, The Common Law Origins of the Infield Fly Rule. He was qualified for any job, from Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to Commissioner of Major League Baseball.

Pat Conroy told me that he’d never heard Alex tell the same story twice. I never did either, in 25 years. And he kept telling them. He was still telling new ones when we had dinner at an Italian restaurant in Columbia, SC, with his fabulous daughter Zoe Caroline, and her twin boys last year.

A word about Zoe Caroline: Alex was a lover of the circus. He ran away to join a carnival—a mud show, he called it—when he was a boy. He could juggle. He once told me—in, ahem, The New Yorker article mentioned above—that he could juggle watermelons. Not so, said his wife, the beautiful skeet-shooting champion, Zoe Dutrow. “You can’t juggle watermelons,” she said. Alex replied, “I didn’t say watermelons. I said watermelon. I could juggle a watermelon, a string bean and my shoe.”

Anyway, Zoe Caroline: He would take her to see the Ringling Brothers circus each year on its annual journey north from Sarasota, Florida. He gave her away to the Ringlings when she seven, to play the midget Tom Thumb’s wife.She went on to be Alex’s law partner.

But Alex was serious too. “Serious as a myocardial infarction,” as he said. He was drop dead serious about the environment, having led several campaigns to prevent corporations from fouling the South Carolina wetlands. He was a member of the NAACP and the Sons of the Confederacy. He also was a defender of civil rights, human rights, any rights disdained by the local redneck faction. At one point, after he had publicly criticized the Klan for defacing a synagogue, he was having a dinner party and the Klansters, or some churlish thugs, starting throwing eggs at his dining room window. Everyone dropped under the table, except Zoe—who went to her gun cabinet, got a shotgun , opened the front door and “she leveled on them!” Alex told me. They scattered. (I should mention that Alex and Zo met in a playground when they were 4-years-old. They were inseparable.)

I never saw Alex angry. Not even when talking about Donald Trump, who was his exact opposite as a human being. He could be brutal, though, filleting his opponents with a smile. They loved him during his years of service in the South Carolina House and Senate—and named a highway bridge over the Interstate for him.

One last story about fundraising: Alex was at a party during his Senate campaign and spotted a woman with a baby. He didn’t offer to kiss the baby—not his style—but did ask his name. “My baby’s name is Alex Sanders,” the woman said.

“I’m so honored,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever...”

“I didn’t name him after you,” the woman replied. “I named him after the bridge.”

To say that I’ll miss Alex doesn’t come close to describing it. He was a fine friend—I could tell you some stories—but he was also, for me, an exemplar of all that America might be if it was smarter and more gracious and less angry. He died in his sleep. I’ll bet his last dream was a hoot.

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