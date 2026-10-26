Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Potomac Guy's avatar
Potomac Guy
17h

Wow Joe, amazing piece about an amazing person. A huge part of our legacies is the emptiness that people feel after we are gone, coupled with the memories and stories. Alex is one of those whom I wish I had met. Sadly that will never happen but your stories are a worthy tribute.

As Shakespeare said in Hamlet, “What a piece of work is man.”

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Michael Kupperburg's avatar
Michael Kupperburg
13h

What a wonderful gift to a late friend. Being grateful for his humor, his brilliance, and just who he was, is a treasure to maintain. My sympathies to Zoe, assuming she is still here.

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