The Free Press asked me to give some advice about how Democrats should govern now. A version of this piece ran 11/4/26:

I-35 is a great American highway. It starts at the southern border in Laredo, Texas, then moseys through Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota, straight up through the gut of the country (including Oklahoma and a bit of Missouri). It is where the election of 2026 took place, spiritually and politically. It is where the governing strategy for the Democratic Party should now reside.

The midterm election really began in Minnesota during the winter ICE raids, the brutal deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The question nagged throughout the year: Is this who we are? Didn’t a guy like Pretti treat me at the hospital when I slashed my hand on the job? Didn’t we all know a wandering soul like Good? It was the subtext for all that followed. We wanted the border closed—good job, Don—but did we really vote for brutal, masked gangster feds chasing our fellow citizens through the streets?

This most important river in the Blue torrent moved down through Iowa, where the state’s basic decency reasserted itself—and the Democrats took advantage of superior candidates, as they did throughout much of the country. The Iowa Democrats were moderates talking about the price of fertilizer, the price of diesel, the impact of tariffs on beef and lumber prices, water quality. But unquestioned, flagrant patriotism was part of the deal. Rob Sand the governor-elect, had his crowds sing “America the Beautiful.” Josh Turek, the new Senator, was a Special Olympics athlete and a former Republican.. There was more of the same in Kansas, where the winning Democrat Alex Hamilton was a Methodist Minister who started the year as a Republican. Finally, the explosion in Texas. The ICE raids in Minnesota delivered votes in the Rio Grande Valley.

These developments overwhelmed any self-satisfied ripples made by the Democratic Socialists; it was a moderate stampede. Abdul El-Sayed will be marginalized by Chuck Schumer, who doesn’t like people who don’t like Israel. If Hakim Jeffries is as clever as I think he is, he won’t allow the party’s left wing mitigate the message from I-35. The Democratic Socialists are a splinter of a failed atavistic wing of the party; they’ll be obnoxious, but I-35 Democrats should not be afraid to tell them to just shut up—and yet, they also should not be afraid of making reforms inspired by the better DSA arguments. (There were a few.)

The big issues for Dems should be immigration, corruption, corporate and government reform. They need someone like Georgia’s Jon Ossoff, who speaks in the People’s English, to explain these complicated issues the way Bill Clinton once did. He was the most impressive candidate of 2026.

Some other points:

—The Dems should favor a bill that folds ICE back into its proper place in the Justice Department—and includes provisions to improve police training throughout the country. Policing should be seen as a form of national service, with similar benefits and responsibilities—and status—as the military.

—It should be noted that two of the most prominent I-35 Dems to win were men of God: James Talerico in Texas and Alex Hamilton in Kansas. It should also be noted that gerrymandering and ethnicity were spent forces—part of the past—in 2026. Blacks won all over the place, despite the Voting Rights Act changes the Democrats protested. Latinos/Latinas did well, too. They are strong parts of the blue coalition—working class and religious, far more conservative than academia—and they don’t need to be patronized anymore.

—If they’re smart, the Democrats will limit their bloodlust. No impeachments, certainly not of Trump. (I suspect that the real evisceration of Trump will come from within his party.) They should listen to the folks in Des Moines: emphasize corruption as an issue, but not in a crazy-assed way—show how it actually affects prices. The word “oligarch” should be banned from the lexicon. But Democrats should push for a bill to ban stock trading by elected politicians—I suspect there would be a veto-proof bipartisan majority for that. After Elon Musk spent $224 million on Ken Paxton and other losers, Democrats—and the media—should be chastened about the power of money…but they should take another run at overturning Citizens United, a true overreach by the Supreme Court.

—Trump never delivered on the populist part of his agenda; indeed, he became a plaything of the corporate elites. Big is very bad in America these days. Dems should not be afraid to go after the corporate concentration that has crippled the middle class, especially small entrepreneurs. Dems might actually try to think about small business for a change. Lower diesel and fertilizer prices can best be secured by breaking up the trusts that now control them. This won’t happen overnight, but it should be signaled with giant neon billboards. The real enemy isn’t AI—at least not yet—and certainly not data centers; but the tech sector needs to be scrubbed with an anti-monopoly comb. This is the most reasonable request of populists left and right, and if the Democrats lead the way, smart corporate reform should be able to beat the frantic effort by lobbyists to scuttle it.

—A real effort at government reform would include a Sunset Bill: every government regulation should have a shelf life of ten years. Many are no longer necessary. They empower special interests to cripple new housing, transportation and energy projects.

—Go after the MAHA craziness. Vaccines are good. The CDC and NIH are excellent institutions. Say Goodbye, Bobby Kennedy.

There was another lesson from the midterms: the Solid South isn’t anymore. The tidewater states—Virginia, the Carolinas (especially North Carolina), Georgia and very nearly Florida—have rejoined the rest of the country. That leaves Appalachia—the diagonal slash from southeastern Ohio through West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas—as the last significant MAGA holdout. The politicians from those states may be thinking about their new isolation. Be as clear with them as you are with the Democratic Socialists. No religion in schools. No book-banning (that includes books the Dems ban, like Huckleberry Finn). Free speech, even for commies. Indeed, a return to traditional liberalism: free speech, free markets and free enterprise.

But don’t get crazy. Don’t overpromise. Don’t even promise to “fight for”—a dreadful Dem locution—things you can’t deliver. Anything that smacks of gridlock will be bad for Democrats now. Don’t even try to impeach Pete Hegseth; Trump will get there soon enough. The president still has cards to play. Foreign policy is one. Our ability to end the war in Iran lies in the Oval Office, not the Congress—and maybe not even there. The Iranians are famously stubborn. This election strengthened their hand. But Congress can demand that Ukraine be more forcefully supported. The Democrats should noisily support the military and wave the flag.

My guess is the public is fed up with angry politics. Any policy that screeches is the wrong road. Again, take a close look at how Jon Ossoff behaves in Congressional hearings: With asperity and precision. Do that.

Politicians usually suck at reading elections. They see mandates where there are only mirages. Remember, Americans usually want the opposite of what they’ve been getting. Heartwarming tales of bipartisanship will have traction now. If there was a mandate from this election, it was for the quiet competence displayed by the candidates along I-35. So have a corndog, Democrats. Put the kibosh on quinoa and try some deep-fried stuff. Sing America the Beautiful. Don’t chortle too loud as Trump squirms. Make good trouble. Enjoy the ride. It probably won’t last.

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