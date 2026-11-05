Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Bruce Brittain's avatar
Bruce Brittain
1d

While there are many investigations to be conducted and justice handed out, I hope that the Democrats save suficient energy to pass some worthwhile and bi-patisan legislation to re-set the example of how the House and Senate are supposed to work. I suggest they start with the bi-patisan immigration bill that Trump squelched. I'd bet that there is a veto-proof number of lawmakers who would support it.

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Curtis Chase's avatar
Curtis Chase
1d

The Democrats need to get back to identity politics - not Black and White, not straight and gay, not even rich and poor, but rather Ohioans, Texans, Kansans and the 47 other varieties. And Americans above all. I like the idea of coming together around the concepts of Corruption, Cruelty and Chaos. On corruption, take a sober walk through the various enrichments of Trump , his family and his associates, preferably with a panel chaired by Adam Schiff. On cruelty, conduct a hearing on the excesses of ICE and the destruction USAID with a committee that features Adam Hamilton and James Talerico. And regarding chaos, let us demand that we immediately end the War on Canada (and , yes, let the Lake become God damned Ontario) and the onerous tariffs and let America breathe again, particularly west of the Delaware. Establishing a bit of comity with the Republicans by passing James Langford''s bill on immigration would be a great start.

And, please, let us recognize that the measured, moderate approach engineered by Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries worked better than anyone ever could have imagined, and we would do well to continue to proceed in that spirit. This is a time to heal, not a time for revenge (well, maybe a little revenge; looking at you, Pete Hegseth). I actually think JD Vance is edging toward invoking the 25th Amendment and the Dems would do well to create space for that. The dog has caught the truck, now it has to learn how to drive.

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