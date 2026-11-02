Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Carol Clapp's avatar
Carol Clapp
1d

“And so the question: Which is worse, supporting Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan or Donald Trump’s continued control of the Senate? I hope it doesn’t come to that.” It has come to that. And Trump and all the crazy incompetents and evil doers in his Administration and his Senate supporters are far worse for everyone, including Jews.

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Gordon Strause's avatar
Gordon Strause
1dEdited

As I've commented and restacked on a number of occasions Joe, I'm a huge fan and you generally speak for me. It's why I'm a paid subscriber here.

But your take here is a terrible one. It's far, far, far more important for the Democrats to retake the Senate and have some ability to check the Mad King's last two years than who the Senator from Michigan is from 2028-2032.

El-Sayed would certainly not be my choice of Democrats. And neither would Mamdani. But as anti-Israel as they may be (in a way that I think is both shallow and unproductive), it's not true that they have a record of anti-semitism. And it's strange to me that this piece is essentially you doubling down on your embarrassing endorsement of Cuomo (https://josephklein.substack.com/p/andrew-cuomo-for-mayor/), when Mamdani's record of mayor has been a reasonably good one (https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/10/mamdani-leftist-moderate-new-york/689053/).

{Which, it's worth noting, some of us predicted might happen at the time (just look at the comments on your Cuomo piece).}

When the centrist candidates are stupider, work less hard, and/or are terrible people, the fault is with us for not getting better candidates who support our views to run. And in these cases we need to suck it up and vote for a candidate we don't really like if the alternative could mean giving Trump more power. That's just grown up politics, which is what I expect of Sanity Clause.

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