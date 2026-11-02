I just read Simon Schama’s essay on Jew Hatred. You should read it, too. You should read it if you’re a conservative, but especially if you’re a liberal and are considering voting for certain members of the Democratic Party this year…and most especially if the Democrat on your ballot is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America or just a free-range anti-Israel bigot like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

I could not vote for any member of the Jew-Hating “socialist” left. I will not vote for Ed Markey in Massachusetts—he’ll win anyway—because he is supported by the vestigial showboat Bernie Sanders, who pretends to be a socialist at the Democratic Party’s expense. I consider Donald Trump a clear and present danger to our country. I would like both Houses of Congress to gain Democratic majorities, but not at the cost of empowering academic dilettantes who don’t like Israel or, more to the point, Jews.

A fight is coming. Or, at least, it should be. The Democrats—who continue to massage their message in an attempt to offend no one—have been trying to explain away the infantile foolishness of the left. Its truest venom can be found in the mouths of people like Hasan Piker and the NY Congressional Candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, who wants to defund the police, shut down the prisons and open the borders. “We’re a big tent party,” said Paul Begala, explaining the rationale for tolerating these losers. Not that big, Paul. Not that big.

And so I support Haley Stevens’ last minute decision to not endorse the official Democratic Party Senate candidate in Michigan, Dr. Abdul el Sayed. He’s been putting up a traditional smokescreen of near-moderation—Zohran Mamdani did the same in New York—but the stench of his bigotry is indelible. As Jamie Kirchick writes in The Free Press:

There was his callous remark after a Hezbollah-inspired terrorist rammed a car into a Jewish day school in a thankfully failed attempt to murder 120 children and their teachers: “hurt people hurt people.” There was his refusal to acknowledge the death of Ayatollah Khamenei because “there a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad.” There was his decision to campaign multiple times with Hasan Piker, the Mao and Castro-loving useless idiot who recently compared suburban Jewish Michigan voters to the KKK.

And on, and on. He may not be an actual member of the Democratic Socialists, but El-Sayed holds the same despicable views. His politics are obvious; the body language—the fist-bump with Hasan Piker—is obvious. He is a member of a socialist left that is reflexively anti-American. It disdains the free market, which has been the greatest engine of national prosperity. It believes the police are oppressors, not protectors. It sneers at the U.S. military; it is quietly rooting for Iran to win Trump’s idiot war. It believes criminals are victims of capitalism (hence, empty the prisons). And in its weirdest intellectual empretzelment, it doesn’t believe that all people are created equal. It believes in special rights, according to identity, for groups that the left decides should be “protected,” like boys who want to play on girls teams.

To put it as plainly as possible: no party that believes such things can—or should—win national elections in America. Even a corrupt bounder like Donald Trump can locate the weaknesses, exploit them and beat them. No tent should be that big…and lest you think I’m letting the evil Trump off the hook, the “Southern Solution” stench of racist bigotry similarly disqualifies the Republican Party.

And I haven’t even gotten to Israeel and Jew hatred.

I am Jewish, obviously. I’ve experienced anti-semitism. All things considered, anti-semitism has been an annoying undercurrent in my life. I’m not one who waves the bloody flag; Jew Hatred will always be with us. But it’s beginning to feel a lot more threatening this year.

War between the Sanity Caucus and the dead hand of the Left should be inevitable, but moderation is possible. You don’t have to be pro-Bibi to be pro-Israel. You don’t have to be anti-Palestine to be pro-Israel. You do have to be anti-Hamas, though. You have to oppose the Jewish settlers ransacking Arab properties on the West Bank. You can believe that Bibi has led Trump around by the nose. You can believe that the US should stop sending offensive weapons to Israel, but continue the defensive protection of Patriot missiles and the Iron Dome. A rational position on Israel is possible.

There are other conversations Democrats might be having. The health care system is a patchy mess. It could use more government supervision—but government control? I’m not so sure. There are loopholes in the tax code that need closing; there are various ways to solve that, but they must acknowledge that entrepreneurial creativity has made this the most prosperous country in history. There are other reforms to be discussed, especially in education, but Democrats are afraid to talk about those because of the party’s dependence on special interests.

Those are arguments that should commence on November 4. It is important that Trump be denied control of the Congress—but that can’t be at the expense of decency. That can’t include candidates who put up ads that condemn Israel for the high price of bananas. Haley Stevens is not a traitor—except perhaps to a party that has decimated the meaning of loyalty. She is acting from individual pique, no doubt, but El-Sayed is a dangerous phony.

Which leads me back to Schama. Anti-semitism has been integral to the human condition since forever, or thereabouts. In the past, it was a consequence of religious doctrine, jealousy and just plain bigotry. What Schama calls the “Latest Edition” of Jew-hatred is different, though: It pretends intellectual roots; it has cloaked itself in the language of justice and idealism. But it is based in academic flummery and historic fallacy.

It denies an obvious fact: Israel exists, and will continue to exist, and should continue to exist. It is the Jewish homeland. Jews were there from the start, just as the Arabs were. The DNA overlap between the two peoples is significant. Israeli Jews—a majority of whom DO NOT come from Europe—have built a strong and morally admirable culture, based on western values. (Which is not to say that the anti-Arab bigotry that tarnishes too many Jews, especially West Bank settlers, isn’t disgraceful.) The Arabs have a lovely, generous tribal society, if you don’t violate their sharia laws, but they haven’t been very good at building countries. Is that the fault of western colonials? No. It’s the fault of Arab tribal loyalties, which have prevented true elections from taking place throughout the region. (Watch Lawrence of Arabia again; it’s worth it.)

This is not to absolve the Israelis of their brutality in Gaza and on the West Bank. But the reaction of America’s Democratic Socialists seems based in a simplistic, mistaken oppressor/oppressed ideology, with a heaping ladle-full of arrogance and ignorance. The pro El-Sayed banana advertisement has a toe or two in reality—it was Bibi who convinced the numbskull Trump to go to war in Iran—but a much deeper heritage in traditional Jew Hatred.

There has always been a place of deranged pride for the fashionable, the bien pensants, in the historic spectrum of anti-semitism. This has been especially true in Europe, where countries have been built on ethnicities (that is, on sophisticated tribalism). The Jews were professional outsiders, always suspect because they were so good at usurping western values. What did the Jews believe in except success? They tricked the game to achieve their ends. Their best trick was money-lending. Or so it went.

The current American wave of anti-Israel Jew hatred is far more vexing because it is based in academia not nativism. The theory is based on lies by left-wing intellectuals looking for romance in all the wrong places. This reminds me of the common nomenclature of visiting journalists when I first arrived in the Middle East, in1978: there were Izzies and there were Pals. The Izzies were tough, gruff, not very charming. The Pals were victims, romantic idealists, beyond gracious toward visitors. They were…well, Pals. (Again, check out Lawrence of Arabia.)

There is, consequently, a dangerous ridiculousness to the current Jew Hatred. In its purest form, it exists in the “Lesbians for Hamas” signs you see on college campuses. But to support radical Islam is not to support diversity, it is to support terrorism. To call the war in Gaza a “genocide” ignores the true meaning of that word, which involves mass extinction. The War in Gaza is a war, which is horrible enough. War can include mass murders—like the American bombing of Dresden—and arrests and prison camps. I’m not sure, though, that it includes the use of innocent civilians in hospitals and mosques as camouflage for guerrilla fighters. Those internationalist sorts who seek to set legal guidelines for wars are admirable, but they’re playing a mug’s game. You can’t really legislate combat, though many have tried.

This includes what happened on October 7. That wasn’t genocide, either. It was terrorism—war on civilians—a massacre of the most disgraceful sort; it was war against Israeli peaceniks in the kibbutzim adjacent to Gaza; it was war against innocent young people at a music festival. The mythologizing of the Hamas terrorists who attacked in hang-gliders—by Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Socialists among others—is an act of racist bigotry, pure and simple.

And so the question: Which is worse, supporting Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan or Donald Trump’s continued control of the Senate? I hope it doesn’t come to that. These are dueling poisons. But there are bright lines.

Trump will go, soon enough. He will leave—at best—a Republican party scourged by racism, nativism and isolationism. The racist pieces will be there to be picked up by Tucker Carlson (featured in an El-Sayed ad) and Steve Bannon. I would never be able to support such a party. But I won’t be able to support a party that flirts with Jew Hatred, that lionizes—or even tolerates, or campaigns with—the likes of Hasan Piker. That is one bright line. Nor can I support a faction that thinks America is a force for evil in the world. That is another bright line.

Thus, I remain poliitically homeless. I would like to see Trump crushed, but I would vote for Mike Rogers in Michigan because he represents a vestigial, more tolerant form of Republicanism and he actually knows something about the Middle East.

Going forward, I would warn the Democrats: Keep a close eye on the tentmakers. They tend to profit from the purchase of extra canvas; they’re even willing to replace real fabric with plastic. The Party will pay the price in a loss of decency and humanity. There will be consequences if you close your eyes to the menace of the Democratic Socialists. There is little room for tolerance here.

Caveat Blue Emptor

From the ultra-reliable Pew Research:

First, we’re seeing more completely “synthetic surveys” – polls that purport to measure public opinion, but that don’t actually survey humans. Instead, they use artificial intelligence to model what people would say. Our research on synthetic surveys finds they are not reliable substitutes for public opinion. Separately, we’ve also seen polls being shared that are entirely fabricated without disclosure.

This was seconded by the Washington Post:

Democrats were far more enthusiastic about taking the poll [in Kansas] than Republicans were. Registered Democrats were more than twice as likely as registered Republicans to complete the survey after answering an interviewer’s call — 32 percent versus 12 percent — with a similar partisan gap when texting voters to complete the survey online. This was a supersize version of a concern that has vexed pollsters for the last decade.

Therefore, do not be surprised if the Blue Wave turns into a trickle, especially in the Senate. I hope the excellent candidacies of Jon Ossoff in Georgia, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Josh Turek in Iowa, Adam Hamilton in Kansas and Roy Cooper in North Carolina are victorious. (I hope Talarico is successful against the vile Paxton in Texas, but I find some of his views too left for comfort).

Here’s to a Democratic victory and a Democratic Socialist defeat.

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I realize that my views are sometimes unconventional and often uncomfortable. I do not fit into any of the convenient political boxes. But the boxes are just that: containers. Sanity is not a box; it is a sensibility. If you want more of this, you might consider taking on a paid subscription.