All hail Marco Rubio. He gave a speech, in the shadow of the Acropolis, about—gulp—western civilization. He did this in the middle of an election year. He said western civilization was a good thing, a notion controversial only among nitwits. But the speech has set public intellectuals atwitter. Rubio located the heart of meritocratic excellence in the Greek notion of thymos. Francis Fukuyama and Andrew Sullivan, among others, huffed that the formulation was incomplete: thymos—meritocratic passion—needs to be balanced by reason. Which seems reasonable enough, though I’m no classics scholar—and Fukuyama and Sullivan need to sort between themselves as to whether thymos is a good or a bad thing. But it’s also beside the point. The real contrast is between Rubio and his patron, especially on a day when the President of the United States praised the hindquarters of John Husted, a Republican Senator from Ohio:

I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” Trump told rally-goers in Youngstown. “And I looked and I watched up and down. “I looked at his ass, and I looked at the whole –”

Thymos meet thermos. This was also a day when Texas Republicans, funded by Elon Musk, spread the slander that Democratic Senate nominee James Talerico spent nine days in an Ohio mental health facility. He didn’t, of course, but roll over Plato…the forum is fowl, poisoned by a surfeit of populism .

Rubio is thinking about big things at a moment when we’ve lost our way, and big things need to be thought. The biggest thing is this: liberalism—the essential notion at the heart of republican democracy—needs to be refurbished. Not the lefty liberalism of recent years, but classical liberalism, the rule of free speech, free enterprise and the rule of law. The excellent Adrian Wooldridge deals with this in The Revolutionary Center: The Lost Genius of Liberalism. He argues that liberalism has been torn asunder by three factions—Neoliberals who overemphasized economic freedom; identitarians, who overemphasized the group at the expense of the individual (a natural devolution from Marxism); and institutional liberals, the quiet lords of bureaucracy and academia. By Wooldridge’s standard—he’s a Brit—both the current American parties fall short, but the Democrats in a more disappointing fashion.

“Liberal America in the age of Joe Biden bore an eerie resemblance to the late Soviet. Union,” Wooldridge writes (brilliantly). It was a land of populist rot and cowardice. It was a culture ripe for Trump. The elites had screwed up across the board, in ways peculiar to almost every ideology imaginable—unnecessary wars, illiberal wokery, libertarian mercantilism. It was striking—terrifying and weirdly bracing—when Donald Trump arrived on the scene saying, “I alone can fix it.” That was a clear break from the American past. No President had ever said that, even if some believed it. No one else, in the recent past, seemed able to fix much of anything. Indeed, years of overweening litigiousness—another liberal sinkhole—had created a system, as Philp K. Howard has written. where the rule of law had shackled the rule of men. Affluence was nurtured by permissiveness. A lack of discipline produced contradictory extremes in the restricted world of the Democratic Party: the celebration of merit which leaned toward plutocracy, the derogation of merit which leaned toward the spurious goal of equity rather than equality.

Strength defined Trump, which is the theory of another notable new book, Profiles in Cowardice by Jacob Weisberg. Every crucial institution in society had corroded to the point where none could stand up to Trump—esteemed law firms like Paul, Weiss, political leaders like Mitch McConnell, publishing oligarchs like Jeff Bezos, media icons like Megyn Kelly, jurists like John Roberts. Actually, Weisberg overstates the case a bit: many of these capitulations were caused by ideological excess rather than an absence of courage. McConnell actually believed in an “originalist” conservative judiciary to the point where he would thwart democracy in order to attain it; Roberts actually believed in the dominance of Executive power; the US Constitution was an uncomfortable fit for those who would make even benign distinctions by race or gender.

So, fecklessness to the left of us, fecklessness to the right. Enter Rubio, sailing in from the starboard side of the debate over western values, his message pleasing on the surface to Trump (merit is the source of strength, and strength is good),) but insidious all the same: strength has to be anchored in tradition. Trump tramps all over tradition.. Is a “progressive” response even possible?

It might be found in a recent column by E.J.Dionne, that most spiritual and humane of liberal columnists,, about the Rev. Adam Hamilton, who is running for the Senate as a vanished species:, a Kansas Democrat:

Recently he posted a video responding to a question he says he gets a lot — are you liberal or conservative? His answer was “Yes, of course!” He continued, “I think we can be both. To be a liberal means to be generous of spirit, open to seeing things with new eyes and open to reforming. And to be conservative means holding on to values or beliefs that are really important. We can be both of those things at the same time. … We need each other, we really do. We’re better together. And that’s how our system’s meant to work.”

Boilerplate? Yes, in the sense of cliched decency. But also yes, in the sense of the rolled steel necessary for making boilers. Of course, boilerplate can corrode over time. The Democrats, as Wooldridge argues, have allowed their theory of the case to go flaccid. They have abandoned merit, academic and commercial freedom. In the society they propose, now collapsing, creativity only involves permissiveness; it is never the consequence of discipline, struggle or asceticism. Rubio argues the antidote is a revival of traditional liberal values—free speech, free enterprise, the rule of law—tempered by the knowledge, and restraint that come with experience. He may be right, especially in the absence of any new ideas from the left. The same old ideas—socialism, the freedom not to conform, the absence of absolutes—will not suffice to keep a republic coherent.

The current theory among establishment Democrats is that’s enough. Trump will be beaten because he is Trump, not because there’s a compelling alternative. But Trump will not be with us forever, and his scions won’t be able to match his stimulating grotesquerie. Liberals—especially those of us who don’t fit easily in the “progressive” ghetto, those of us who find the left’s definition of progress to be stifling, indeed reactionary—are going to have to think about what’s important. We are going to have to argue it, passionately, amongst ourselves. We can hope that another moderate genius like George Washington can come along, someone who insists—someone who is willing to temper his or her ambitions—on the hazy complexities of our democratic institutions. Or another leader will be found who transcends argument.

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My Book Pages

I’ve read a lot of interesting stuff this past spring and summer. I’ve written about some of them here—The Great Debate by Yuval Levin, The Human Scale by Lawrence Wright, The Well-Educated Child by Deborah Kenny—but there are others you might find interesting, especially in my attempts to decelerate toward spirituality:

The Overstory by Richard Powers—which made me more aware of the ancient elm tree’s wave-length in our garden, the dual magnificence of our English oaks, most likely born from acorns used for packing in the 17th century, the more recent embarrassment of roses.

A World Appears by Michael Pollan—a physiological attempt to address the ultimate question: what is consciousness? Pollan is smart enough to be accessible about the ephemeral.

Girl by Edna O’Brien. The barbarity of Islamic rape in Africa.

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett…because everything by Patchett is a mandatory pleasure, in this case the noisy community of summer-stock theater and the quiet, rthymic joys of rural life.

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