Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Curtis Chase's avatar
Curtis Chase
Oct 14Edited

I would argue that we are suffering from a surplus of thymos, and a shortage of nous. Thymos is, as I understand it, about the drive for recognition and while that is (usually) a good and necessary trait for writers and the likes of Bob Dylan, the dark underside is a resentment along the lines "they don't recognize my genius!" And that drives both the nationalists on the Right and the preening leftists closing down Columbia. The populism that is eating away at the center from both political extremities is driven by grievance, driven by the algorithms of social media and the looming dooming shadow of AI.

And, really, the dark pessimism can be overblown. Obama, governing more or less as a neoliberal (not that he would admit as much) left the nation and the world better than he found it and Hillary, as poor a candidate as she might have been, would have done likewise, I believe. When Democratic politicians manage to resist the excesses of the academic left, they do reasonably well. There are challenges that remain elusive such as governing with sustainable finances and developing a rational, effective public school system in our major cities. Finding the leaders who have the courage to confront those issues head on remains a puzzle. But the people who can do it are out there, we just need to elect them.

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Patrick Houston's avatar
Patrick Houston
Oct 13

Joe, this one is a gem—and one I’m holding it close to my heart. You’ve been arguing variations on this theme for some time now, but this one gets to the nub of it. The silver lining in the Trump regime is that he’s made me think—and harden—my own core values, which have been shaped by my own theological bearings as a progressive Catholic. If you believe in the sanctity of all humans, you must therefore believe in those Enlightenment words expressed by Thomas Jefferson about life, liberty… Hence democracy. And as a natural extension free markets. You captured it succinctly: Free speech, free enterprise, AND the rule of law. Bravo!

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