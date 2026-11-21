It does seem that bullshitting involves

a kind of bluff. It is closer to bluffing,

surely, than to telling a lie.

—Harry Frankfort, On Bullshit

A series of events last week led me to consider the proposition that we are living in the. Golden Age of Bullshit. Of course, every week of the Trump Administration leads to a similar supposition—but last week was particularly juicy.

There was, above all, Trump’s China Summit, which was a monumental bluff. Nothing real came out of Shenzen, except Donald Trump got to portray himself as a substantive world leader—and his embarrassing definition of leadership was, again, transparent: it takes an authoritarian to wear the purple. Putin and Xi are historic bullshitters. Xi pretends to be a Communist; Putin would resurrect the czars. Trump beggars them both, of course. He calls Putin, who has supervised an avalanche of evil against the Ukrainian people, his friend. Xi is a “friend” too, even though he is helping keep Iran afloat (as is Putin). Thus the bluff: That there is some sort of order in the world, rather than three thugs working their will.. The truth: Trump is decaying, with little interest in anything except construction and extraction (oil), and is willing to present himself as an equal to two moral reprobates who are actively engaged in the diminution not just of American power, but also of the values that made the United States a global source of enlightenment. The summit demonstrated little more than American atrophy. It bluffed a phalanx of power. It was a vapid cumulus of bullshit. Xi met Trump at the plane—Qatar Force One?—and hugged him on the tarmac. It was the least he could do. Literally, I suspect.

Closer to home, there was the Congressional “testimony” of a poor soul named Michael Losapio, who is Trump’s nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency:

“I’m not going to answer the question about an election six years ago,” LoSapio said when Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) asked for his thoughts on who won the 2020 election. “My only involvement in the 2020 election was voting for the president of the United States.” Blumenthal accused LoSapio of “ducking the question … in a way that betrays your lack of independence and objectivity” and said he was “disqualified from the position you have been nominated to fill.”In another exchange with the senator, LoSapio said he did not believe the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I wasn’t involved in politics” at the time, he replied.

Which is pretty close to unadulterated. This, in a week when various very real bits of Losapio’s remit, cybersecurity and infrastructure—air travel, banking, the National Security Agency’s computers—were collapsing, or just lapsing. But then, there have been similar farces played out on an almost daily basis in the Trump Administration. The (previously) well-regarded Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton crumpled under similar investigation by Sen. Jon Ossoff a few months ago. To serve in this Administration, you must be prepared to eat the offal of Taurus Maximus.

And there is the spew of silly indictments—former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, plus the brigade of Generals and Admirals, almost all of whom happen to be black, brown or women, by the fabulously slick and insubstantial Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth….whom Trump wants to call Secretary of War, which is more gas from the man who has tried to rename the Gulf of America and Lake America, and has proposed the building of a Triumphal Arch and a White House ballroom, which looks like nothing so much as the old Hotel Rossiya in Moscow, a Soviet monstrosity eventually occupied by rodents. It is all bullshit. His tariffs, which come and go, will have the shelf-life of bullshit. His war with Iran, launched in a frenzy of baloney, is not bullshit—actual people are dying—but shows the disastrous potential of mistaking bullshit for reality.

The China visit was sealed with a press conference in which Trump trashed his Vice President and Secretary of State, the two prime contenders for his job, in favor of Stephen Miller, whom he said was “better” at the presser than Vance or Rubio:

“Do you want to be president?” Trump asked Miller, as the two flunkies stood quietly behind. Indeed, Miller has the advantage, like Trump himself, of being both a liar and bullshitter. He actually believes the hateful crap that issues forth from his mouth, which is one definition of a liar. But he also, at times, becomes a bullshitter: he doesn’t really care whether it’s true or not. (Vance is a classic bullshitter: he retailed the notion that pets were being eaten by Haitian immigrants in Ohio.)

I suppose the capper for me was going to see the documentary You Can See Everything, about the fraudsters Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans, which may stand as the Homeric Epic of the Golden Age of Bullshit.

Even the title of the film is bullshit. It is what Evans told the filmmaker Nathan Fielder at the start of the process—a process which Holmes and Evans, but it seems mostly Evans, solicited—along with the promise of cash—from the very creative production company A24. “Everything” is, or may be, artifice—the hours of quiet domestic scenes at the couple’s beachside rental in Southern California, the pushy phony sincerity of Evans, the near-catatonic insistence of Holmes that she cannot tell a lie. Clearly bullshit. The girl doesn’r even blink, a clear sign of humbuggery. There are long sequences when Fielder, who blinks and hints at a perpetual state of grimace, asks Holmes about lying, which she claims not to do…Not even white lies? What are they, she asks…He subjects her to the old Abbott and Costello “Who’s On First” routine, which she claims not to get. Did I mention catatonia? It brought back Bill Clinton’s “It depends on what your definition of is is,” a prime exhibit in the Bullshit Hall of Fame..

Holmes is in jail now, convicted of fraud for presenting a universal blood test machine that was a sham. Clinton—a very good president who was a mortal bullshitter about some things—left office with the highest approval rating of any recent leader. But then, we’ve all known bullshitters. They can be incredibly charming (or not, in the case of Holmes). They are classic American sorts, tellers of tall tales. Mark Twain adored bullshit.

So what makes the 21st century different? It is the mass scale of the bullshit being perpetrated. Trump may be Taurus Merditor Maximus, but he is losing his mojo before our eyes. And J.D. Vance, who built his brand on the hypothesis that Trump had made bullshit safe for mediocre politicians, is the evil witch melting into a pile of brown sugar. in the Wizard of Oz. (The sugar may have been a euphemism for something else.)

The problem with bullshit is that it is obvious. It is the lingua franca in an age of cynicism, where people pretend—often it’s not a pretense, just a conceit—not to believe anything. Say, all politicians are crooks. Say, a disproportionate number of immigrants are murderers and rapists. Say, vaccines cause autism. Say, Donald Trump is a very stable genius. Say, Vladimir Putin is his friend.

Members of the Sanity tribe know that I hate making predictions—but that mostly holds for specific things like elections (I foreswore calling the thing a Blue Wave until it happened.) But I do, at times, hazard notice of the shifting zeitgeist. Like this: the Golden Age of Bullshit is on the wane. Americans get bored easily. Bullshit has become too obvious. The next political trend may be understatement. Perhaps you’ve heard of Zack Mullock, the new Congressman from South Jersey:

Maybe you saw the clip of him laughing as he told reporters upon arriving at the Capitol that he probably knows “less than any other elected official in that building.” “I had to Google the salary of a congressperson just two days ago,” he said in a comment some found charming and others did not. Or maybe you read in The Atlantic that Mullock didn’t bring enough dress clothes to Washington and had to make an emergency shopping excursion to Uniqlo.

Well, maybe that’s bullshit, too.

If you’re looking for a more substantive antidote, just watch Sen. Jon Ossoff interrogating any given Trump official. He causes the Trumpsters to blink, their empty ceremonies of bullshit revealed.

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