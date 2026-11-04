Last night, in the heat of battle, The Free Press asked me for my thoughts. Here’s what I wrote for them:

You may be wondering which issues—which bold new progressive ideas—led to the stunning Democratic victory in the midterm election of 2026. Me too. There were none. They talked about affordability, but they won’t be able to do much about inflation (and certainly not without ideas). And they’ll talk about restoring the Medicaid and Obamacare cuts…but exit polls indicate people didn’t care all that much about health care.

What they cared about was Trump. They voted as if he was on the ballot—and they rejected him comprehensively, without a silver lining. They may have finally decided that he is a crook…and also not very competent…and maybe a little bit senile. He has made two consequential decisions that the public didn’t like: his “Liberation Day” tariffs and his war against Iran. But also, I suspect, they’ve gotten tired of his style. It should be obvious, even to some of his cultists, that he is not up to the job.

So now what? The Democrats must tread carefully. They can’t promise too much, but they also can’t pursue investigations—especially not impeachments—to the exclusion of all else. People are sick of the screeching, grating partisanship. There is one course of action that might work for both parties: the opposite of what they’ve been doing, a genuine effort at bipartisanship. They could start by passing the bipartisan immigration bill, led by the Republican James Lankford and scuttled by Trump. They could take a strong bipartisan stand to support Ukraine. They could get serious about the budget and the deficit, and do a real bipartisan DOGE of the federal government.

There is deep thinking to be done by both parties, but especially the Republicans. They will have to decide whether to continue the Trump-Ramaswamy-Paxton ugliness or return to principled conservatism. They will have to decide how much of Trump’s carnival they will continue to tolerate. Trump will be Trump. The Republicans will have to decide who they are. The Democrats will have to decide what, if anything, they believe.

Share