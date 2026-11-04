Last night, in the heat of battle, The Free Press asked me for my thoughts. Here’s what I wrote for them:
You may be wondering which issues—which bold new progressive ideas—led to the stunning Democratic victory in the midterm election of 2026. Me too. There were none. They talked about affordability, but they won’t be able to do much about inflation (and certainly not without ideas). And they’ll talk about restoring the Medicaid and Obamacare cuts…but exit polls indicate people didn’t care all that much about health care.
What they cared about was Trump. They voted as if he was on the ballot—and they rejected him comprehensively, without a silver lining. They may have finally decided that he is a crook…and also not very competent…and maybe a little bit senile. He has made two consequential decisions that the public didn’t like: his “Liberation Day” tariffs and his war against Iran. But also, I suspect, they’ve gotten tired of his style. It should be obvious, even to some of his cultists, that he is not up to the job.
So now what? The Democrats must tread carefully. They can’t promise too much, but they also can’t pursue investigations—especially not impeachments—to the exclusion of all else. People are sick of the screeching, grating partisanship. There is one course of action that might work for both parties: the opposite of what they’ve been doing, a genuine effort at bipartisanship. They could start by passing the bipartisan immigration bill, led by the Republican James Lankford and scuttled by Trump. They could take a strong bipartisan stand to support Ukraine. They could get serious about the budget and the deficit, and do a real bipartisan DOGE of the federal government.
There is deep thinking to be done by both parties, but especially the Republicans. They will have to decide whether to continue the Trump-Ramaswamy-Paxton ugliness or return to principled conservatism. They will have to decide how much of Trump’s carnival they will continue to tolerate. Trump will be Trump. The Republicans will have to decide who they are. The Democrats will have to decide what, if anything, they believe.
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Right on the mark, but I fear DT will double down, ignore subpoenas on the appropriate corruption investigations, and ignore Congressional appropriations. Veto, veto, veto. I do not see DT changing spots to want anything much bipartisan. The real question then is how many Congressional Rs desert him to make deals, e.g. on Ukraine and possibly other measures, enough so that Congress can override his vetoes. Long shot...
To take full advantage of this inflection point, the victorious Dems need to put more light between them and the GOP by reclaiming the high ground of principle. An aspiring candidate for President needs to stand up now and repeat Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural words at the waning days of the Civil War: “…with charity to all and malice toward none.” This would be the first step in launching your New Age of bipartisanship.