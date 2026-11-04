Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Robert Litan's avatar
Robert Litan
8h

Right on the mark, but I fear DT will double down, ignore subpoenas on the appropriate corruption investigations, and ignore Congressional appropriations. Veto, veto, veto. I do not see DT changing spots to want anything much bipartisan. The real question then is how many Congressional Rs desert him to make deals, e.g. on Ukraine and possibly other measures, enough so that Congress can override his vetoes. Long shot...

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Patrick Houston's avatar
Patrick Houston
7hEdited

To take full advantage of this inflection point, the victorious Dems need to put more light between them and the GOP by reclaiming the high ground of principle. An aspiring candidate for President needs to stand up now and repeat Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural words at the waning days of the Civil War: “…with charity to all and malice toward none.” This would be the first step in launching your New Age of bipartisanship.

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