Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronda Ross's avatar
Ronda Ross
Jun 10, 2025Edited

Mr. Klein you are probably right . Last week ICE arrested an undocumented, US convicted child rapist, in Boston. He had entered the country illegally raped a child, been convicted, served his time and been deported. When he illegally entered the US again, under Biden, he inexplicably chose to reside next to a play ground.

The day after ICE picked him up, both the Boston Mayor and Mass Governor, who I believe both claim to be Mothers, demanded ICE exit their city and state. No thanks for removing a child predator basically residing next to a child buffet. Not a word of gratitude. No "we may not agree on mechanics and maids, but we can all agree foreign child rapists must go". Just get the f%#k out of our city and state, and never come back.

It is fashionable in some circles to refer to Trump supporters as cult members, but perhaps the real cult is comprised of parents who so loathe Trump, they cannot cheer the deportation of a convicted child rapist, living 100 yards from a playground.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Gerald Howard's avatar
Gerald Howard
Jun 10, 2025

Indeed he is winning, as of 6:56 EST on Tuesday, the battle for public perception. If there is a way for Democrats to lose a battle they should be winning and winning big, they willl always find it. Should one be foolish enough to allow the whisper of a hint of a trace element of your "On the other hand" arguments in a Bluesky post , the Bubble People would swarm all over you like those bugs in the Starship Trooper movie with derision and endless whataboutism. The better angels of our nature are being routed. Trump is a fucking idiot savant genius and the left side of our side is polluted by too many fucking idiots, period. Despair, despair, despair.

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Klein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture