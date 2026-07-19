Sanity Clause

Sanity Clause

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Patrick Houston's avatar
Patrick Houston
Jul 19

I can disagree with far-left liberals, far-right conservatives, even, ahem, radical centrists. They pose ideas worth wholesome debate. But as you’ve so brilliantly written—you still have the gift—there’s one thing on which we must agree: Trump is diabolically batshit crazy. Oh, and you had me running to the dictionary to look up “dispositive” and “Gadarene.” (Should have known Gadarene, having recently read that Gospel scripture.)

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New Jersey Nick's avatar
New Jersey Nick
Jul 19

Jay Clayton - a partner at the elite white shoe law firm Sullivan & Cromwell for over twenty years cannot tell the truth to the U.S Congress. The capitulation of the elites is a very shameful thing.

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