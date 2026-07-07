There’s a rush going on to replace Graham Platner as the Democratic nominee for Senate from Maine with a celebrity—Heather Cox Richardson, Stephen King—but that would violate Klein’s Second Law of Politics:

Politicians Make the Best Politicians

And the people of Maine are lucky to have one of the best politicians imaginable at their disposal: Rep. Jared Golden, who is retiring from Congress this year—way too prematurely. He is a Marine veteran. You can read all about him in Rye Barcott’s wonderful book: Courage Can Save Us.

He is everything that Platner is not, starting with humble—which is why you may not know his name. He’s not a presence on cable news; he’s not at all flashy.. I’ve not interviewed him, not even off the record, though I’ve tried: he doesn’t trust many journalists—another point in his favor, given our infamous behavior in recent years. But I’ve heard him speak, movingly, about his service and his fallen comrades. I’m also aware of his courage and moral rigor: After a mass shooting in his home town of Lewiston, Me, he switched his position and came out against assault rifles. There were death threats, including threats against his family.

He has been a splendid member of Congress. He would be a splendid Senator. His family runs a modest public golf course in Maine; he claims he is retiring to service the fairways and greens.

I’ve got a better idea: Serve us.

Share